The Hypocrisy of Zionist - Jew-ish Supremacism

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This video is a collection of clips which includes quotes by prominent Jew-ish Zionists and features David Duke also. Unfortunately it also has an annoying cartoon character, using a bot voice, to quote what Tim Wise (an ardent enemy of White people / European heritage) said about the destruction of the White race.