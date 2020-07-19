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THE CIA CREATED THE TERM CONSPIRACY THEORISTS BACK IN 1967 - AARON & MELISSA DYKES (VIDEO)
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29 views • July 19, 2020
The definition of Conspiracy Theory is LIES told by government officials and the mainstream media that works for them. Conspiracy theories are also known as the controlled narrative, mind control, psychological operations (PsyOps), government lies, official stories, authoritative source information, disinformation program, indoctrination, public education, science, religion, programming, company line, false flag events, scripted events, hoax events, and fake news. In 1963 the Deep State, CIA, and the SS murdered President JFK on live TV, and the citizens were not buying into the government's conspiracy theory, about Lee Harvery Oswald shooting him from the book depository. It was easy to see the kill shot came from the front seat of JFK's car. The government did not like Truthers doing their own research, so they wanted to pin them with the word that only describes the government itself. ALL CONSPIRACY THEORIES 'ORIGINALLY" COME FROM THE GOVERNMENT, THE DEEP STATE, AND/OR THE ZIONIST CONTROLLED MASS MEDIA. Truthers are NOT conspiracy theorists, government mouth pieces are ALWAYS conspiracy theorists. If you are a Critical Thinker that does your own research to find the real TRUTH, never call yourself a conspiracy theorist, because you are a TRUTHER.
GOVERNMENT = GOVERN (To Control) and MENT (The Mind). Therefore, the real definition of Government is MIND CONTROL.
Additional Research.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[All Social] https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Aaron and Melissa Dykes on Truthstream Media
http://truthstreammedia.com
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
GOVERNMENT = GOVERN (To Control) and MENT (The Mind). Therefore, the real definition of Government is MIND CONTROL.
Additional Research.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[All Social] https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Aaron and Melissa Dykes on Truthstream Media
http://truthstreammedia.com
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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