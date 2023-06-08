Create New Account
Sacred Sites Explained - John Petersen Interviews Freddy Silva
Published Thursday |

Freddy Silva will be joining us at TransitionTalks, July 15, 2023. Freddy has authored several books centering around sacred sites and their underlying energies. He discusses what these sites represent and why they are there. And he gives a little preview about his upcoming talk in July, "Initiation and the Quest for the Otherworld." Join is via livestream (or replay if you can't tune in), or even better, join us in person!Tickets and more infor at: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/transitiontalks/upcoming-events/

Keywords
energysacred sitesjohn petersenfreddy silvaenergy lines

