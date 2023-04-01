https://gettr.com/post/p2d31uy70c6

03/28/2023 In an interview with America First News, Nicole exposed how the CCP has hijacked China and turned it into a slavery and concentration camp. She further revealed that the corrupt government officials and people in power in America, Wall Street, and the party of Davos are in bed with the CCP. Nicole highlighted the crucial role of Mr. Miles Guo, the leader and founder of NFSC, in fighting against the powerful tyranny formed between the CCP and the swamp in America. Therefore, he has become the most hated person by them.





03/28/2023 在接受《美国第一新闻》的采访中，妮可揭露了中共如何劫持了中国，将其变成了奴隶社会和集中营。她进一步透露，美国腐败的政府官员、当权者、华尔街和达沃斯党与中共勾结在了一起。妮可强调了新中国联邦的领袖和创始人郭文贵先生在打击中共与美国沼泽地形成的独裁暴政中发挥的至关重要的作用。因此，郭文贵先生成为中共和美国沼泽地最憎恨的人。





