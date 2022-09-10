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"BRACE FOR IMPACT" - KAMALA IN THE WHITE HOUSE [OBAMA & BEAST SYSTEM]
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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995 views • September 10, 2022

#KAMALAHARRIS #OBAMA #PROPHECY

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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


Today's word: Kamala Harris will hold presidency in the United States. She is the protégée of a former leader, under his guidance she will experience a powerful political change that will deceive America. She will be guided in everything she does, and under her America will lose her freedoms. After she rules a while Barack Obama will reemerge in power to replace her. The New World order is in effect, pay attention to moving pieces on the board.


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government president presidency female feminist new world order one world order beast system Barack Obama Michelle Obama Kamala Harris Joe Biden Donald Trump executive office Oval Office politics political Washington DC


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PROPHECIES TO LOOK AT:

If You See Something, Say Something: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/23/if-you-see-something-say-something-october-23-2021/

Pogroms In America: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/17/pogroms-in-america-july-17-2021/?amp=1

Telling: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/20/telling-april-30-2021/

KAMALA HARRIS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/17/biden-harris-two-minus-one-november-7-12-2020/

KAMALA HARRIS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/18/a-broken-rule-of-law-november-18-2020/


Keywords
barack obamapoliticspresidentgodchristjesuspoliticalprophecydonald trumpgovernmentjoe bidennew world orderend timesmichelle obamawashington dckamala harrislordbeast systemfemalefeministpresidencyoval officeone world orderexecutive officemasters voice
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