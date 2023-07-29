Never give up, You have something you need go for it and don't stop until you get it.
Music by Send Rain
Luk
18:35-36 And it came to pass, that as he was come nigh unto
Jericho, a certain blind man sat by the way side begging: 36
And hearing the multitude pass by, he asked what it meant.
Hey
what's going on?
Luk
18:37-39 And they told him, that Jesus of Nazareth is passing by.
This guy had obviously heard many thing about Jesus, mainly that He had the power to heal?
