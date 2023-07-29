Create New Account
Never Give Up
Published Yesterday

Never give up, You have something you need go for it and don't stop until you get it.

Music by Send Rain

Luk 18:35-36  And it came to pass, that as he was come nigh unto Jericho, a certain blind man sat by the way side begging: 36  And hearing the multitude pass by, he asked what it meant. 

Hey what's going on?

Luk 18:37-39 And they told him, that Jesus of Nazareth is passing by. 

This guy had obviously heard many thing about Jesus, mainly that He had the power to heal?



