Sugar Cane Juice Pressing
Concrete Blonde
30 Subscribers
16 views
Published Yesterday

This video recording was done at home in late October where my husband Alexander & I pressed raw sugar cane juice from freshly picked sugar canes on our property at home in the northern part of Florida ~ Today we will be doing the same!

Keywords
floridahomesteadingsugarcane juice pressing

