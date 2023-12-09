Sugar Cane Juice Pressing

This video recording was done at home in late October where my husband Alexander & I pressed raw sugar cane juice from freshly picked sugar canes on our property at home in the northern part of Florida ~ Today we will be doing the same!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.