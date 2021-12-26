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Door To Door DEATH! - Countries Are FORCING JABS & Imprisoning People! - YOUR Country Is NEXT!
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5562 views • December 26, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest mandate being mulled in the UK as the government contemplates going door to door with vaccine squads to convince people to get jabbed. This is extremely similar to the door to door vaccine squads in the US earlier this year.
On top of this door to door exercise, we see what it devolves into by looking at other countries further along in the agenda worldwide. Austria has begun fining people over the age of 14 $4,000 every month that they don't get the jab. Obviously that is an enormous amount of money for most people and not sustainable, but it will likely force people who then end up defaulting and getting a bad credit score to get the poison injection.
Meanwhile in places like Australia, people are being forced into camps.
We are seeing an inevitable trickle down into complete, crippling tyranny.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover these issues!
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest mandate being mulled in the UK as the government contemplates going door to door with vaccine squads to convince people to get jabbed. This is extremely similar to the door to door vaccine squads in the US earlier this year.
On top of this door to door exercise, we see what it devolves into by looking at other countries further along in the agenda worldwide. Austria has begun fining people over the age of 14 $4,000 every month that they don't get the jab. Obviously that is an enormous amount of money for most people and not sustainable, but it will likely force people who then end up defaulting and getting a bad credit score to get the poison injection.
Meanwhile in places like Australia, people are being forced into camps.
We are seeing an inevitable trickle down into complete, crippling tyranny.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover these issues!
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
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DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
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BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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