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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 07-22
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10 views • July 22, 2021
Eric Clapton has gone against the doctors of the WHO and has decided if the people at his concerts are forced to prove vaccination before seeing his concerts, he will not play at said venues. I say God Bless him for standing up to the malarky of this UN-pandemic and it's not approved vaccine.
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