Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - February 14, 2024

Episode 2216 - House Republicans succeeded in their second attempt to impeach Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas yet he said they are all baseless claims? Why is it so important to eat organic food as much as possible? Chicago councilman is now demanding residents with larger houses open their houses to house migrants. British Medical Journal (BMJ) is calling formore "behavioral interventions" online, including on social media in order to combat vaccine hesitancy. Are they getting ready to roll out another shot? Plus much more in this high paced show

