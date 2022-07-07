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Nick Caturano -"Disney Employee Warns That Magic Kingdom is Advancing Cultural Marxism"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
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33 views • July 07, 2022

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On July 7, 2022 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Nick Caturano

Topic: Disney Employee Warns That Magic Kingdom is Advancing Cultural Marxism

www.GoofyVaccine.com


BIO: Nick Caturano has been a cast member with Disney for over 18 years. He loves what Disney used to represent, but he doesn't like the direction it has taken, especially when he sees how children are being negatively impacted. Nick previously led the fight against Disney's vaccine mandate for employees and guests. Nick also is an active member of CCDF-USA, County Citizens Defending Freedom. CCDF-USA have had many successes in pushing back against the Globalist's agenda in America schools and businesses. Subscribe to Nick's Newsletter and follow Nick as he valiantly fights for parents and children at his workplace... Disney.  You can subscribe at: www.GoofyVaccine.com

Interview Panel



Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837



John Katsavos
Podcast: The Fitness Oracle
https://linktr.ee/resilientrebootproductions

Keywords
healthfreedomjournalismchildrenpoliticsfamilyeducationtruthfaithjusticemarxismsexualitymassformationquantumnurse
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy