Nick Caturano -"Disney Employee Warns That Magic Kingdom is Advancing Cultural Marxism"

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Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On July 7, 2022 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Nick Caturano
www.GoofyVaccine.com
BIO: Nick Caturano has been a
cast member with Disney for over 18 years. He loves what Disney used to
represent, but he doesn't like the direction it has taken, especially when he
sees how children are being negatively impacted. Nick previously led the fight
against Disney's vaccine mandate for employees and guests. Nick also is an
active member of CCDF-USA, County Citizens Defending Freedom.
CCDF-USA have had many successes in pushing back against the Globalist's agenda
in America schools and businesses. Subscribe to Nick's Newsletter and follow
Nick as he valiantly fights for parents and children at his workplace...
Disney. You can subscribe at: www.GoofyVaccine.com
Interview Panel
Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life
Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988
Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace
Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837
John Katsavos
Podcast: The Fitness Oracle
https://linktr.ee/resilientrebootproductions