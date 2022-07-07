Nick Caturano -"Disney Employee Warns That Magic Kingdom is Advancing Cultural Marxism"

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On July 7, 2022 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Nick Caturano

Topic: Disney Employee Warns That Magic Kingdom is Advancing Cultural Marxism



www.GoofyVaccine.com





BIO: Nick Caturano has been a cast member with Disney for over 18 years. He loves what Disney used to represent, but he doesn't like the direction it has taken, especially when he sees how children are being negatively impacted. Nick previously led the fight against Disney's vaccine mandate for employees and guests. Nick also is an active member of CCDF-USA, County Citizens Defending Freedom. CCDF-USA have had many successes in pushing back against the Globalist's agenda in America schools and businesses. Subscribe to Nick's Newsletter and follow Nick as he valiantly fights for parents and children at his workplace... Disney. You can subscribe at: www.GoofyVaccine.com



Interview Panel







Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless

www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837







John Katsavos

Podcast: The Fitness Oracle

https://linktr.ee/resilientrebootproductions