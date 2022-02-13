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How It All Fits Together: Covid, 5G, Nanotech, Transhumanism & Charles Lieber.
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385 views • February 13, 2022
How It All Fits Together: Covid, 5G, Nanotech, Transhumanism & Charles Lieber. https://truthcomestolight.com/how-it-all-fits-together-covid-5g-nanotech-transhumanism-charles-lieber/
by Maryam Henein, Vaxxter February 6, 2022
The wireless future is here. The model ostensibly turns human beings, via nano-implants, into antennas that can transmit information. They’re turning human beings into quasi-machines. Under this transhumanist agenda, the idea is to place nanotech inside our bodies we can communicate in real-time with the Smart Grid powered by way of 5G.
KIWI CRISIS: The Covid / 5G Conspiracy ! The Most Censored Topic Of All ! https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/kiwi-crisis-the-covid-5g-61ef08a5b9271f9e0181d59c
by Maryam Henein, Vaxxter February 6, 2022
The wireless future is here. The model ostensibly turns human beings, via nano-implants, into antennas that can transmit information. They’re turning human beings into quasi-machines. Under this transhumanist agenda, the idea is to place nanotech inside our bodies we can communicate in real-time with the Smart Grid powered by way of 5G.
KIWI CRISIS: The Covid / 5G Conspiracy ! The Most Censored Topic Of All ! https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/kiwi-crisis-the-covid-5g-61ef08a5b9271f9e0181d59c
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