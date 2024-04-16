Create New Account
VACCINE HARMS (BRITISH MP ANDREW BRIDGEN)
MP Andrew Bridgen at London’s Emmanuel centre, the topic “Vaccine Harms”.

Is covid-19 perhaps the greatest miscarriage of medical science, attack on democracy, damage to population health, and erosion of trust in medicine that we will witness in our lifetime.

Andrew Bridgen is a British politician who has served as Member of Parliament (MP) for North West Leicestershire since 2010. He was a member of the Conservative Party until his expulsion in April 2023, suspended in January after criticising the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines

