❗️"Russia is here! We have been waiting for you since 2014!"

🇷🇺 A resident of liberated Selidovo can't hide her joy because the Russian army finally came to liberate them!

@AussieCossack

Cynthia... adding that many people don't know how much the Donbass people have suffered since 2014. They were given no water, no electricity, & no Ukrainian people's rights because they were Russian. These things have been furnished by Russia.

Adding:

Russia is ready to resume contacts with the U.S. on Syria under Trump, and will consider any proposals from his administration if they come, stated Russia's Special Representative for Syria, Lavrentyev, in an interview with RIA Novosti, emphasizing that such dialogue is necessary.