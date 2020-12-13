BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
[Dec 13, 2020] Tribute to Truth [vocal-local]
DITRH
DITRH
1093 followers
59 views • 8 months ago

Get the app! Learn the TRUTH! More info found at https://www.FlatEarthDave.com

To book Flat Earth Dave on your show click the link at the top.

Detoxify you

Links:

Karen B: https://www.youtube.com/c/KarenB

Dr. Andrew Kaufman: https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/

Amandha Vollmer: https://yummy.doctor/

Del Bigtree: https://thehighwire.com/

Beth Martens: https://www.bethmartens.com/

James Corbett: https://www.corbettreport.com/

James Evan Pilato: https://mediamonarchy.com/

WhatsHerFace: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw

RichieFromBoston: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/

TheTruthSeek69 Original: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCczfmsXHtTkFaVTzogev6aA/featured

Jeff Berwick: https://dollarvigilante.com/

Benny Wills: https://bennywills.com/

Dr Carrie Madej: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/drcarriemadej

(clip courtesy Angel Realm: https://brandnewtube.com/@AngelRealm)

Lena Pu: https://lenasfabulousfrequencies.com/

(clip courtesy of Professor Hamamoto: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnK9x-4e_BBOX5CRP1MBfiQ)

Heidi St. John: http://www.heidistjohn.com/

(clip courtesy of Calvary Chapel Tri-Cities: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7yXV6dvVgBiIP83eYh1D2w)

Patricia Steere: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc-CbHFVIrohVF5eIWJS3-Q

Dose of Reality with Brian Staveley and Stephi P: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzqLKUJw1eXOdCzy-vJF4MQ

Sherry Jackson: https://www.youtube.com/user/jacksonsherrypeel/featured

(clip courtesy of Anarchapulco: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEZJ_6qgnT0gQ754yU5_1zw)

Secrets of Saturn: https://www.youtube.com/user/secretsofsaturn

Crrow777: https://www.crrow777radio.com/

Dana Ashlie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBizESL5Wcvcxs2eB6h0txQ

Aisling 717: https://www.youtube.com/user/aisling717

Mark Sargent: https://www.youtube.com/user/markksargent

(clip courtesy of: abc news)

Americas Frontline Doctors: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/

(clip courtesy of Americans United Against the New World Order: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2kft2PIkOcKe/)

Dr. Judy Mikovits: https://drjudyamikovits.com/

(clip courtesy of Valuetainment: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIHdDJ0tjn_3j-FS7s_X1kQ

Peggy Hall: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/

Tammy Clark: https://standupmichigan.com/

Press For Truth: https://pressfortruth.ca/

(clip courtesy of: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hbLmBTIfvKY/)

Tiffany Kennedy via Storyful: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AHQpAeqMJ74

Music: Lauren Daigle: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPJFvbf8tNE9-_aYgeXfdKA

Keywords
healthfluoccultmedicinefacemaskcovid-19plandemicscamdemicfearmongering
