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China/US - Friends or Foes with with Col.(RET) Grant Newsham on The World Today.
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China/US - Friends or Foes. A Conversation with Col.(RET) Grant Newsham, author of the recent book  "When China Attacks: A Warning to America". Col. Grant Newsham is the author of the recent book  "When China Attacks: A Warning to America".  He is a retired US Marine officer with decades of experience in the Indo-Pacific – to include serving as reserve head of intelligence for Marine Forces Pacific. He was the first Marine advisor to the Japan Self Defense Force and helped create Japan's amphibious force. Mr Newsham is also an attorney with experience in international trade and international law. There is a lot happening with US foreign policy where conflict abounds to put it mildly. The US China relationship has been very prickly but did the recent summit achieve a pause or thaw in the relationship? Are the US and China Friends of Foes and what can we expect from both with the war in Iran About: The World Today is a current affairs program which delivers national and international news and analysis to audiences globally. The World Today airs on weekdays and brings the best of the global journalism to audiences around the world. We invite you to tune in and follow The World Today for the latest international news, investigations and analysis from Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the U.K.

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