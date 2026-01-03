(The track opens with a low, clicking turntable scratch that mimics the sound of a knife hitting a cutting board, A punchy, melodic bass line in low C# slides in, accompanied by a dry, funky breakbeat, A guitar with a heavy envelope filter (wah-like) chirps in the background, )

[Intro]



(Scratch: “Fresh—fresh—fresh—from the underground!”) (Guitar kicks in: A massive, palm-muted C# power chord chugging in a syncopated 16th-note rhythm, ) Chug-chug-da-chug, Chug-chug-da-chug



[Verse 1 - Rhythmic Rap] (Drums and bass only. Guitar adds eerie, delayed harmonic pings.) Spuddy, when I think of you, I see the vision clear Starch so white and true, yeah, it’s everything I fear— To be without! I’m in a drought, I’m scream-and-shoutin’ About the golden skin, there is no room for doubtin’. I don’t live without the crunch, that’s what I’m toutin’ loud A potato-driven vessel, standin’ way above the cloud! If I had those golden flakes, locked inside the pantry door I’d be kickin’ down the hinges, screamin' out for more! [Pre-Chorus - Building Tension] (Guitar adds a phaser effect, swirling around the mix. Vocals become more breathy and compressed.) In the pantry... (for goodness’ sake) In the fryer... (the heat we take) I’m sinkin’ in the oil, let the bubbles start to rise See the golden transformation right before my very eyes! [Chorus - Aggressive / Half-Screamed] (Full wall of sound. Heavy distortion. Thick, melodic bass.) FEEL LIKE BUYING! (I’m always trying!) SPUDS FOR LUNCH! (No use in crying!) SPUDDY! When I think of you! MASHED UP! Soft and true! (Guitar plays a heavy, descending riff: C# - B - Bb - A) I need that frying! All the way! I’m living for the starch today! [Verse 2 - Rap with Turntable Flips] (Beat gets funkier. Bass player starts popping strings.) (Scratch: “Fry—fry—fry it up!”) I’m the culinary king of the underground root Give me russet, give me red, give me something to shoot Straight to the vein, alleviate the hunger pain If I don’t get my carb-fix, I’m goin’ insane! (Guitar kicks in with a chunky, palm-muted riff) Whip 'em, flip 'em, dip 'em in the salt If I’m addicted to the tuber, it’s a systematic fault! [Bridge / Breakdown] (Tempo slows. Massive, sludge-like guitar tones. Extreme delay.) Boil... Mash... Stick 'em in a stew... (Screamed) WHAT AM I SUPPOSED TO DO?! (A chaotic turntable solo cuts through the distortion, scratching the word "STARCH" over a heavy double-kick drum beat.) [Outro] (The heavy riffs drop out, leaving just the funky bass and the phaser-soaked guitar.) Spuddy... So soft and true... (Fade out with a final, slow turntable drag/pitch down) “...all... the... way...”