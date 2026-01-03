BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵 Chug-chug-da-chug
wolfburg
wolfburg
24 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 1 day ago

(The track opens with a low, clicking turntable scratch that mimics the sound of a knife hitting a cutting board, A punchy, melodic bass line in low C# slides in, accompanied by a dry, funky breakbeat, A guitar with a heavy envelope filter (wah-like) chirps in the background, )
[Intro]

(Scratch: “Fresh—fresh—fresh—from the underground!”) (Guitar kicks in: A massive, palm-muted C# power chord chugging in a syncopated 16th-note rhythm, ) Chug-chug-da-chug, Chug-chug-da-chug

[Verse 1 - Rhythmic Rap] (Drums and bass only. Guitar adds eerie, delayed harmonic pings.) Spuddy, when I think of you, I see the vision clear Starch so white and true, yeah, it’s everything I fear— To be without! I’m in a drought, I’m scream-and-shoutin’ About the golden skin, there is no room for doubtin’. I don’t live without the crunch, that’s what I’m toutin’ loud A potato-driven vessel, standin’ way above the cloud! If I had those golden flakes, locked inside the pantry door I’d be kickin’ down the hinges, screamin' out for more! [Pre-Chorus - Building Tension] (Guitar adds a phaser effect, swirling around the mix. Vocals become more breathy and compressed.) In the pantry... (for goodness’ sake) In the fryer... (the heat we take) I’m sinkin’ in the oil, let the bubbles start to rise See the golden transformation right before my very eyes! [Chorus - Aggressive / Half-Screamed] (Full wall of sound. Heavy distortion. Thick, melodic bass.) FEEL LIKE BUYING! (I’m always trying!) SPUDS FOR LUNCH! (No use in crying!) SPUDDY! When I think of you! MASHED UP! Soft and true! (Guitar plays a heavy, descending riff: C# - B - Bb - A) I need that frying! All the way! I’m living for the starch today! [Verse 2 - Rap with Turntable Flips] (Beat gets funkier. Bass player starts popping strings.) (Scratch: “Fry—fry—fry it up!”) I’m the culinary king of the underground root Give me russet, give me red, give me something to shoot Straight to the vein, alleviate the hunger pain If I don’t get my carb-fix, I’m goin’ insane! (Guitar kicks in with a chunky, palm-muted riff) Whip 'em, flip 'em, dip 'em in the salt If I’m addicted to the tuber, it’s a systematic fault! [Bridge / Breakdown] (Tempo slows. Massive, sludge-like guitar tones. Extreme delay.) Boil... Mash... Stick 'em in a stew... (Screamed) WHAT AM I SUPPOSED TO DO?! (A chaotic turntable solo cuts through the distortion, scratching the word "STARCH" over a heavy double-kick drum beat.) [Outro] (The heavy riffs drop out, leaving just the funky bass and the phaser-soaked guitar.) Spuddy... So soft and true... (Fade out with a final, slow turntable drag/pitch down) “...all... the... way...”

Keywords
the track opens with a lowclicking turntable scratch that mimi the sound of a knife hitting a cutting boarda punchymelodic bass line in low cslides inaccompanied by a dryfunky breakbeata guitar with a heavy envelope filter
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
How to shield your home from an EMP catastrophe

How to shield your home from an EMP catastrophe

Evangelyn Rodriguez
The frozen larder: Why winter foraging is a test of planning, not plenty

The frozen larder: Why winter foraging is a test of planning, not plenty

Willow Tohi
Why EMPs pose a catastrophic threat—and places to avoid when they hit

Why EMPs pose a catastrophic threat—and places to avoid when they hit

Evangelyn Rodriguez
High-risk zones to avoid when disaster strikes: A survival guide

High-risk zones to avoid when disaster strikes: A survival guide

Evangelyn Rodriguez
The ultimate guide to building a SURVIVAL PANTRY that lasts decades

The ultimate guide to building a SURVIVAL PANTRY that lasts decades

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Beyond white knuckles: How to rewire your body&#8217;s fear of flight

Beyond white knuckles: How to rewire your body’s fear of flight

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy