Starlink, Social Media Network Rumble & Peering, What Does It Mean To Us Patriots.

Starlink (space) vs Terrestrial (land based) Submarine cable. To whoever it was that said 'Gods people will rise to the light'. I would ask will the 5G death towers on the ground be made redundant and dismantled so as to stop the bio weapon roll out. If so, how can we be assured the Starlink technology will be as beneficial and as innocent as it is potrayed. Should satellites miles above our heads be turned against humanity and electro magnetic radiation turned upon us all, how difficult might it then be to stop a satanic genocide agenda such as is the case now with the solar geoengineering and the 5G death towers that governments around the world is approving.

Here are the links to various articles in the show.

Submarine cable map.

https://www.submarinecablemap.com/

Damaged European undersea cables impact internet connectivity worldwide

https://www.techspot.com/news/96394-damaged-european-undersea-cables-impact-internet-connectivity-worldwide.html

The Internet of Things Space Infrastructure. Current State and Development Prospects

Starlink : A Solution to the Digital Connectivity Divide in Education in the Global South.

https://arxiv.org/ftp/arxiv/papers/2110/2110.09225.pdf

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hlBTB03xeCI

