Fingerpicked Titan’s Fingerprint Grand Concert Guitar fills the stereo field with dense, resonant patterns, delivering foundational depth and clarity, The Harmonic Sky-Weaver harmonica soars above with lush, dynamic phrasing and counter-melodies, No added layers: just this duo, their interplay forming a cinematic yet intimate sound, with production enveloping the listener in immersive, elemental sonic space—massive yet achingly close, epic in scale from minimal source

[singer A]

In a world where they promise a handout,

A Universal Basic Income, a daily amount,

They say it's for the people, to ease the strife,

But don't be fooled, it's a Trojan horse for our life.



[melodic interlude]



[singer B]

Never accept a UBI, it's a trap to eliminate you,

They'll track your every move, control what you do,

It's a tool for the elite, to keep us all in line,

Don't be a pawn in their game, stand up, it's your time.



[singer A]

They'll say it's for the poor, to help them get by,

But it's a leash on our freedom, a way to make us sigh,

No more self-reliance, no more independence,

Just a number on a list, in their database.



[transition]



[singer B]

They'll use it to control, to manipulate,

To make us all dependent, on their state,

No more freedom, no more choice,

Just a world of obedience, in their voice.



[singer A]

Never accept a UBI, it's a trap to eliminate you,

They'll track your every move, control what you do,

It's a tool for the elite, to keep us all in line,

Don't be a pawn in their game, stand up, it's your time.



[instrumental]



[singer B]

So here's the warning, from a friend to you,

Don't fall for their promises, don't let them rule,

Keep your freedom, keep your pride,

Say no to UBI, and let your spirit guide.

