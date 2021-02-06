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DC "RIOT" staged show with faked shooting
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2590 views • February 06, 2021
The Viewer Warning is a mistake. I will grant that the truth might be “disturbing” to some people, but no animals or humans were harmed in this theater production.
Another analyst covers the staged show on January 6th, including another good look at the staged shooting and the actors doing lame job of producing theater. Only with the help of lamestream media does this show pass for reality.
I repost another EewToob video that those censors are likely to take down. Truth is their enemy ... as they are ours.
This is important. These shows will be referenced over and over in the future to justify destruction of our world. KNOW the lies. KNOW the liars. Give them the trust and loyalty they deserve.
Another analyst covers the staged show on January 6th, including another good look at the staged shooting and the actors doing lame job of producing theater. Only with the help of lamestream media does this show pass for reality.
I repost another EewToob video that those censors are likely to take down. Truth is their enemy ... as they are ours.
This is important. These shows will be referenced over and over in the future to justify destruction of our world. KNOW the lies. KNOW the liars. Give them the trust and loyalty they deserve.
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