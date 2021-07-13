JOHN MCAFEE 'DIED' BEFORE HE COULD TESTIFY AGAINST INFILTRATOR CRAIG SAWYER (HILLARY'S BODYGUARD)

Craig Sawyer says he was working with John McAfee.

Craig Sawyer is presently under investigation by the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy.

Craig Randall Sawyer is a CIA CONTROLLED OPPOSTION operative and FOREIGN AGENT. His job is/was to pose as a President Donald Trump supporter. Sawyer works with the CIA/FBI and other coup plotters in black ops. The present black ops began after Trump shocked the Deep State with a victory against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

IN THIS VIDEO YOU WILL SEE that In October, 2018, Hillary Clinton’s former personal security guard, former Navy SEAL Craig (Sawman) Sawyer said he was working with John McAfee. McAfee was found dead in his jail cell in Spain shortly after he was set to be extradited to the United States. McAfee had information about Craig Sawyer and many other spies against the United States.

Here’s the TRUTH about Craig Sawyer:

Craig Sawyer is a Hollywood sponsored CIA operative who formed Veterans For Child Rescue Inc. in April of 2017 as part of the FBI/CIA coup against Donald Trump. Sawyer’s fake ‘child rescue’ group was set up with a $100,000 donation from Alex Jones (Jones is actually the comedian Bill Hicks who faked his death in the 90’s). V4CR is a fraud and has never rescued one single child after promising to “rescue” kids from trafficking rings and cages.

Craig Sawyer is an accused “pedophile” and “human trafficker” that was kicked out of the Federal Air Marshal’s and stripped of his military honors. Sawyer used his own daughter as a token ‘rape victim’ to roll out V4CR. His daughter, Aspen Sawyer, now calls her father “mentally ill” and “evil”.

Craig Sawyer’s V4CR Board of Advisors includes Bob Hamer, a man who claims in his Bio and interviews with Oprah and others that he was an “FBI agent” that possessed a “passport” that was made by the “Chinese”. Hamer and Sawyer said Hamer “posed” as an international arms dealer, pedophile, and other criminal roles. The truth is that Hamer IS NOT POSING. ‘Posing’ is the cover story CIA operatives use to commit serious crimes to avoid prosecution in the event they get caught.

Evidence shows Craig Sawyer’s operations are a continuation of THE CIA FINDERS CULT. Evidence shows Bob Hamer is actually one and the same as John Regan, who staged fake searches for a missing child in Florida named HaLeigh Cummings. Regan/Hamer told searchers he was an “undercover FBI agent” and “undercover pedophile”. Regan/Hamer told Hillary Clinton-associate Wayanne Kruger he was a “CIA agent”. Regan/Hamer told Kruger he reported to “Washington”. Kruger said Regan sold kidnapped babies and kids along with an attorney from Broward County, Florida named Kim L. Picazio and her convicted felon husband Michael James Picazio. Kruger said they moved the babies through the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington DC using fake church dossiers and fake medical records.

Craig Sawyer, his paramilitary group of black operators and FINDERS CULT agents are conducting illegal/unlawful CIA operations on American soil with police departments, sheriff’s offices, FBI, and other agencies against journalists, publishers, whistleblowers, and others. Evidence shows Craig Sawyer and/or his operatives are working with rogue elements of Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota, and Minneapolis FBI.

Craig Sawyer, his paramilitary group of black operators and FINDERS CULT agents are connected to many deaths and murders. Notably…

Isaac Kappy – Hollywood actor and whistleblower against Hollywood pedophiles

Chris Hallett – Congressional Defense Contractor bringing lawful federal action against the BAR association (THE FINDERS CULT)