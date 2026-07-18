FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Isaiah 25:7-1, 20260718

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Oh, my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Holy Father, and my I AM YAHUAH, The RELATIONAL YAHUAH in Exodus 3:14; Joshua 1:5; Jeremiah 23:24; 33:1; Psalm 139:1-24; John 11:17; 14:15; Hebrews 10:19; and 13:5!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name for Your Perfect Love, Abundant Grace, and Infinite Mercies upon me!

Thank You for the redeeming blood sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my YAHUSHA, The LORD Jesus, my Savior, and HA’MASHIACH, The Anointed One, The Messiah Jesus Christ paid for me on Calvary’s Cross.

My Heavenly Father, the I AM YAHUAH, The RELATIONAL YAHUAH, please encourage us with Prophet Isaiah’s prophesies to worship and praise you daily through Your Begotten SON with:

7 And You, YAHUAH ELOHAI will destroy in this mountain the face of the covering cast over all people, and the veil that is spread over all nations.

8 You, YAHUAH ELOHAI will swallow up death in victory; and You, ADONAI YAHUAH will wipe away tears from off all faces; and the rebuke of Your people shall You take away off all the earth; for You, YAHUAH has spoken it.

9 And it shall be said in that day: Lo, this is our ELOHIYM; we have waited for You, YAHUAH and You have saved us, through Your Begotten SON,Messi

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