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Lysander Spooner vs the Fugitive Slave Act
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10 views • May 26, 2021
Author of one of the most widely circulated and read abolitionist books, Lysander Spooner railed against the constitutionality of slavery in the mid-19th Century. Included was his takedown of the Fugitive Slave Acts of 1793 and 1850 - with 7 main objections under the Constitution, and what the people and states needed to do in response. Resist and nullify.
Path to Liberty: May 26, 2021
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Path to Liberty: May 26, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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