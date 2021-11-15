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No Shot No Shop And No Jab No Job Pure Tyranny Australia
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113 views • November 15, 2021
Yep . . . this is where we are heading in Western Australia too . . . . at present here most of the work force have been mandated to take the jab, if you don't it is NO JOB!!! . . . I am exasperated that presently there are no BIG BUSINESSES standing up for our FREEDOMS . . . in fact, here in WA they seem to all SUPPORT IT, even the mining sector up North!!! Our voices are not enough now, we need big business or someone big enough to say NO for freedoms and human rights!!! Our so called Prime Minister speaks out of both sides of his mouth . . . says we are a country of human rights and freedoms . . . but is not standing up against these power hungry, out of control Premiers, they seem to be running the country right now.
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