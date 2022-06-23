Satanist Joe Biden "We Need More Money to Plan for the Second PLAN-demic and 'Vaccines' to Children!"

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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[22.06.2022} Joe Biden stated Tuesday that he needed money from Congress to vaccinate America's children AND to prepare for the "second pandemic" that is apparently inevitable.





5,714 views Jun 22, 2022

Breitbart News

347K subscribers

https://youtu.be/H1SuO1gz33k

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmgnsaQIK1IR808Ebde-ssA