A Monstrous Explosion - Impressive Footage from the site of the Strike on Pavlograd was filmed by a surveillance camera - April 30, 2023

A monstrous explosion: impressive footage from the site of the strike on Pavlograd was filmed by a surveillance camera
On late April 30, of a large attack by Russian forces on the city of Pavlohrad in the eastern Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk.
According to unconfirmed reports, at least six Russian TU-95 bombers took off from an airfield in Murmansk, while more planes were also allegedly launched from the Engels airbase.
Video footage shows large explosions occurring. Their locations have not been verified but are believed to have been the Pavlograd-1 and Pavlograd-2 train stations. The Ukrainian military is reportedly known to have been storing equipment and ammunition in these two facilities.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.