Glenn Beck’s take on UFOs & China: ’This is STUPID & DANGEROUS’

"We're pretty sure its an Alien... in a Balloon. Call the Mounties! It doesn't say REMAX!

No, Glenn says, the UFOs shot down over the weekend by the U.S. military likely are NOT aliens coming to invade Earth.

But, they’re still concerning, Glenn explains, especially if they represent a ’tit for tat’ tension between China and America. In this clip, Glenn gives his own take on the unidentifiable flying objects that were spotted over Alaska, Canada, and the Great Lakes.

He explains why he believes China is behind it all, why the stakes between our two nations seem to be increasing, and why the entire situation is not only ‘stupid,’ but ‘dangerous’ as well…

