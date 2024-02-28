New Coverstone Dream 02/28/2024

Today Pastor Stan shares the latest dream of Pastor Dana Coverstone called: “Kicking the Can”. There are many warnings in this dream, and we would love for you to share this important information with your family and friends.

Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support