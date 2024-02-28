Create New Account
New Coverstone Dream 02/28/2024
The Prophecy Club
Today Pastor Stan shares the latest dream of Pastor Dana Coverstone called: “Kicking the Can”. There are many warnings in this dream, and we would love for you to share this important information with your family and friends.

stormprophecy clubdana coverstonestan johnsonprophecy with stannew coverstone dreamkicking the canshut the doordollar gone

