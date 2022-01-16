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WELCOMETHEEAGLE88: ALERT! VAERS HIDDEN HOT LOTS HAVE NOW BEEN DISCOVERED!
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81 views • January 16, 2022
MIRROR SOURCE:
Welcometheeagle88: https://odysee.com/@Welcometheeagle88:4
https://odysee.com/@Welcometheeagle88:4/ALERTS!-VAERS-HIDDEN-HOT-LOTS-Have-Now-Been-Discovered!:8
To be more specific HOT LOTS are being diluted into UNK VAXX TYPE which nobody ever looks at or analyzes and/or further obscured because of manufacturer & LOT# mismatches! This video is specifically for Dr. Mike Yeadon and the Team Enigma folks.
Support the Eagle!
Twitter: aba_3000
[email protected]
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelcomeTheEaglesVAERSDashboard/LotLookup
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelcomeTheEaglesDELETEDVAERSREPORTSDashboardJan12022/ByEvent
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/VAERSByManufacturers/Dashboard1
UK Expose Article:
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/16/how-bad-is-my-covid-19-vaccine-batch/
Mathew Crawford’s Operation Uplift (Clubhouse)
https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/p/organizing-resistance-through-education
Please support me with one-time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
CashApp: $AlbertBenavides
Feature Articles of WelcomeTheEagle88:
https://politicalbuzz.tumblr.com/post/657356771525083136/vaers-tsunami-of-vax-deaths-this-way-come
https://principia-scientific.com/the-real-number-of-u-s-covid-vaccine-deaths-albert-benavides/
https://www.lifehakx.com/contributors
https://theexceptionalconservativeshow.com/tecntv-com
https://www.unite4truth.com/post/2-400-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-occurred-in-first-six-weeks-of-program-cdc-back-loading-data
https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv/test/
https://soundcloud.com/catia-lyst/lifehakx-presents-albert-benavides-welcome-the-eagle-88-part-1
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60a6f9ad90c6a13df21f3959&;fbclid=IwAR3UmubnW45ckKd1v8zlbZ4wZ-9ylqr9lme9Q-BOCpQb-sY46zoLH-vDU
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/censored-cdc-records-almost-12000-deaths-in-7-months-following-covid-19-injections/
https://covexit.com/a-dive-into-the-vaers-reporting-system-with-albert-benavides/
https://banned.video/watch?id=60a6f9ad90c6a13df21f3959
https://banned.video/watch?id=60b962862c66d06619793a27
https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv/test/
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/why-arent-healthcare-workers-speaking
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/new-vaers-analysis-reveals-hundreds
Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.info/
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages: https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, Brighteon, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
Welcometheeagle88: https://odysee.com/@Welcometheeagle88:4
https://odysee.com/@Welcometheeagle88:4/ALERTS!-VAERS-HIDDEN-HOT-LOTS-Have-Now-Been-Discovered!:8
To be more specific HOT LOTS are being diluted into UNK VAXX TYPE which nobody ever looks at or analyzes and/or further obscured because of manufacturer & LOT# mismatches! This video is specifically for Dr. Mike Yeadon and the Team Enigma folks.
Support the Eagle!
Twitter: aba_3000
[email protected]
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelcomeTheEaglesVAERSDashboard/LotLookup
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelcomeTheEaglesDELETEDVAERSREPORTSDashboardJan12022/ByEvent
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/VAERSByManufacturers/Dashboard1
UK Expose Article:
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/16/how-bad-is-my-covid-19-vaccine-batch/
Mathew Crawford’s Operation Uplift (Clubhouse)
https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/p/organizing-resistance-through-education
Please support me with one-time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
CashApp: $AlbertBenavides
Feature Articles of WelcomeTheEagle88:
https://politicalbuzz.tumblr.com/post/657356771525083136/vaers-tsunami-of-vax-deaths-this-way-come
https://principia-scientific.com/the-real-number-of-u-s-covid-vaccine-deaths-albert-benavides/
https://www.lifehakx.com/contributors
https://theexceptionalconservativeshow.com/tecntv-com
https://www.unite4truth.com/post/2-400-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-occurred-in-first-six-weeks-of-program-cdc-back-loading-data
https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv/test/
https://soundcloud.com/catia-lyst/lifehakx-presents-albert-benavides-welcome-the-eagle-88-part-1
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60a6f9ad90c6a13df21f3959&;fbclid=IwAR3UmubnW45ckKd1v8zlbZ4wZ-9ylqr9lme9Q-BOCpQb-sY46zoLH-vDU
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/censored-cdc-records-almost-12000-deaths-in-7-months-following-covid-19-injections/
https://covexit.com/a-dive-into-the-vaers-reporting-system-with-albert-benavides/
https://banned.video/watch?id=60a6f9ad90c6a13df21f3959
https://banned.video/watch?id=60b962862c66d06619793a27
https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv/test/
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/why-arent-healthcare-workers-speaking
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/new-vaers-analysis-reveals-hundreds
Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.info/
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages: https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, Brighteon, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
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