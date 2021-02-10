© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VERY STABLE GENIUS
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
722 views • February 10, 2021
We Need Your Support: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3967/very-stable-genius
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3967-very-stable-genius
After decrying any questioning of Hillary Clinton's health during the 2016 Presidential election, the mainstream media has gone "all in" on questioning President Donald Trump's mental health and fitness for serving as President of the United States. Stefan Molyneux breaks down the unspoken incentives which have lead to the non-arguments from mental illness directed at President Trump and what can be expected in the future from those afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3967/very-stable-genius
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3967-very-stable-genius
After decrying any questioning of Hillary Clinton's health during the 2016 Presidential election, the mainstream media has gone "all in" on questioning President Donald Trump's mental health and fitness for serving as President of the United States. Stefan Molyneux breaks down the unspoken incentives which have lead to the non-arguments from mental illness directed at President Trump and what can be expected in the future from those afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.