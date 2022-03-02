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FBI Targets Medical Dissidents: Feds Target Mom That Refused Chemo For Cancer-Free Son
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10 views • March 02, 2022
As Russia continues with the invasion of Ukrainian, half-witted and irresponsible American media representatives bring the U.S. closer to the possibility of nuclear war. Taylor Bland, and organizer of the Lets God Brandon rally in Brandon, FL, joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to discuss the harassment she faced from the Feds for advocating medically for her family. Her family was tracked, threatened with arrest, and the FBI conducted invasive investigations in attempts to rip Taylor of her son.
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