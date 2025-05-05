Medical Drama Kings in emergency trauma, my experience

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I never realuzed until today: some medical people are drama kings.
I was at the ER from a serious car accident. Some of the medical people were drama kings. It took me months to figure it out. I wonder if they impressed that cute nurse? Or do they get bonuses for extra surgeries? Or were they just enjoying messing with the antivaxxer? Hmm. Watch out for manipulation y'all.