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UFO! Not a Fake News "Planet" (Oct 17, 2020)
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145 views • October 18, 2020
UFO! Not a Fake News "Planet." What is scripted MSM Fake News trying to hide by labeling these as planets? Are the deceivers of Project Blue Beam de-sensitizing the public with planetary illusions? This was seen Oct. 17 2020 east of Edmonton AB Canada. Are these man made? ChiCom? US Space Force? Let's hear your comments!
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