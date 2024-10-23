🧬🦴 Exploring Stem Cell Locations In Body 💪🧠

🤔 Did you know your body is full of amazing stem cell reservoirs?





🤝🧑 Let’s explore with Dr. Bob Hariri is a renowned surgeon, biomedical scientist and a founding partner of Fountain Life ✨





🎶 https://ln.run/8-TX_





🧬 These tiny powerhouses can be found in places like:





🦴 Bone marrow

🧠 Certain organs like the liver & spleen (part of the reticuloendothelial system!)

💪 Muscle tissue





😲What’s incredible?





💥 These stem cells can migrate to areas in need, helping to replace, renovate, and repair damaged tissues! 🛠️ Talk about the body’s natural healing powers! 🦸♂️





🧐💡 Curious about the wonders of stem cells? Let’s dive in by clicking the link in our bio or description above.📎👆