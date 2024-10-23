BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🧬🦴 Exploring Stem Cell Locations In Body 💪🧠
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
186 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 6 months ago

🤔 Did you know your body is full of amazing stem cell reservoirs?


🤝🧑 Let’s explore with Dr. Bob Hariri is a renowned surgeon, biomedical scientist and a founding partner of Fountain Life ✨


🎶 https://ln.run/8-TX_


🧬 These tiny powerhouses can be found in places like:


🦴 Bone marrow

🧠 Certain organs like the liver & spleen (part of the reticuloendothelial system!)

💪 Muscle tissue


😲What’s incredible?


💥 These stem cells can migrate to areas in need, helping to replace, renovate, and repair damaged tissues! 🛠️ Talk about the body’s natural healing powers! 🦸♂️


🧐💡 Curious about the wonders of stem cells? Let’s dive in by clicking the link in our bio or description above.📎👆

Keywords
stem cellshealthcare innovationregenerative cells
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy