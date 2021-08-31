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Public Zoom forum on covid lockdown: The People Speak Out 30 August 2021 (MIRRORED)
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123 views • August 31, 2021
Public Zoom forum on covid lockdown: The People Speak Out 30 August 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Rachel Elnaugh at:-
https://youtu.be/_aUrYmTJ35s
Every fortnight on Mondays at 12noon UK time I host a session where people from all over the world share their views and feelings on what's unfolding... I never know who is coming on these calls nor what they are planning to say!
To get invites to these sessions visit http://rachelelnaugh.com/sign-up
IT'S COMPLETELY FREE
For regular updates on what's unfolding please subscribe to my Telegram Channel 'Rachel Speaks Out' at https://t.me/rachelspeaksout
Or MEET ME IN PERSON at the 'Stand in the Park' I initiated in my home town at Bath Gardens, Bakewell, Derbyshire DE45 1BT ~ every Sunday morning from 10am to 11am !!!! The Telegram group is at https://t.me/StandintheParkBakewell
Mirrored from You Tube channel Rachel Elnaugh at:-
https://youtu.be/_aUrYmTJ35s
Every fortnight on Mondays at 12noon UK time I host a session where people from all over the world share their views and feelings on what's unfolding... I never know who is coming on these calls nor what they are planning to say!
To get invites to these sessions visit http://rachelelnaugh.com/sign-up
IT'S COMPLETELY FREE
For regular updates on what's unfolding please subscribe to my Telegram Channel 'Rachel Speaks Out' at https://t.me/rachelspeaksout
Or MEET ME IN PERSON at the 'Stand in the Park' I initiated in my home town at Bath Gardens, Bakewell, Derbyshire DE45 1BT ~ every Sunday morning from 10am to 11am !!!! The Telegram group is at https://t.me/StandintheParkBakewell
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