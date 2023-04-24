https://gettr.com/post/p2f7qbib55d

04/21/2023 MilesInsight: Phoenix Satellite TV is known as China Central Television overseas because all operations in Phoenix Satellite TV are controlled by the CCP’s

intelligence agencies. Zhang Jun, the host of its show against Mr. Miles Guo, is both a lawyer in the United States and a judicial advisor of the Supreme Court of CCP. He is also the honorary president of many so-called overseas Chinese organizations which run secret police stations for the CCP in the US.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/21/2023 Nicole看七哥：凤凰卫视在海外被称为中央电视台，因为凤凰卫视的所有业务都被中共情报机构控制。 其攻击郭文贵先生节目的主持人张军即是一名美国律师，也是中共最高法院的司法顾问。 他还是多个所谓海外华人社团的名誉会长。这些海外华人社团为中共政府在美国运行秘密警察局。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



