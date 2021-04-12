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Panic-demic: Leading us 2 Global Catastrophe ?!
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190 views • April 12, 2021
This clip comes from a mid length video with Del Bigtree at The HighWire. It features Geert Vanden Bossche, who was previously involved with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and also Gavi. He's as expert in vaccines and is warning that this panic-demic is leading to an absolute catastrophe of epic proportions. Personally, I suspect that's the intended result and they'll try to claim it was just a big accident.
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