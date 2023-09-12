Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prickly Pear Sparkling Lemonade
channel image
HRS Recipe Videos
14 Subscribers
39 views
Published Yesterday

Prickly Pear Sparkling Lemonade


1 packet of GB Plant-Based Vitamin D3 + Prickly Pear

A dash of HRS Monk Fruit Powder

1 cup sparkling water

1 lemon


Optional: Ice


1. Combine drink mix, monk fruit powder, and lemon juice from 1 wedge in a glass

2. Add a bit of sparkling water and mix well. Use a mixer if needed.

3. Pour in the rest of sparkling water.

4. Serve with ice and lemon slice.

Keywords
health benefitsnutritionrecipesuperfoodsnackgood foodhealthy snackeasy recipe

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket