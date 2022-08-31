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SEE BANNED BROADCAST: NEW BOMBSHELLS, JUSTICE IS COMING AS THEY PANIC W/ TOM RENZ
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Sarah Westall Published August 27, 2022 


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Attorney Tom Renz rejoins the program to share details from his censored speech. He shares new bombshell information and continues to fight for all of us. The full speech from Clay Clark's Awakening Tour is included in this episode. See more of Tom Renz's work and learn how you can help at https://Renz-law.com

Please consider donating for the Fight for Freedom of Speech, learn more @ https://givesendgo.com/DefendingFreeSpeech

Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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