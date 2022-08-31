SEE BANNED BROADCAST: NEW BOMBSHELLS, JUSTICE IS COMING AS THEY PANIC W/ TOM RENZ

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Sarah Westall Published August 27, 2022





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Attorney Tom Renz rejoins the program to share details from his censored speech. He shares new bombshell information and continues to fight for all of us. The full speech from Clay Clark's Awakening Tour is included in this episode. See more of Tom Renz's work and learn how you can help at https://Renz-law.com

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Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

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MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Humans Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

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