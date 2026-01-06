BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
'Refresh' Your Listing When Your Home Isn't Selling
The Story Nexus
The Story Nexus
Well, good afternoon, everyone. My name is Chris Berger, and it’s time for a Berger Point.

You know, when a home has been on the market for a while, it’s on the market for 519.

And typically, if you check the comparables around the area, you know, within a couple of miles, same square footage, say 2000 square feet, and they’re all selling around 500,000.

And your house at 519 is not selling.

So what do I do?

How can I make this thing sell?

Take it off the market for 30 day

And then once you put it back on the market 30 days later, it will appear as a new listing.

But in addition to that, it will give you some time to look at the comps, what happened over the past 30 days, what sold.

So you may find out that, you know, houses are selling around 510.

So that’s maybe what you should bring your house back on the market at, 510.

It makes a difference.

But don’t waste time leaving it on the market.

And that’s my point today.

***

Now I’m wearing one of my all-time favorite hats.

It’s a Ringo Starr. God bless him.

He’s 83 years old and he puts on some show and he’s still touring.

He probably does about 20 concerts a year.

And I had the privilege of seeing him a few times.

Have a great day.

https://bergerpoints.com


realtor listing how to sell my home faster real estate new york real estate agent what to do when your home doesnt sell
