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Mother Road Brewing Conserve & Protect Golden Ale 3.75 /5
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20 views • September 09, 2021
* Wednesday( aka Odin's day ) will be when I drop the Oktoberfest's this year
Mother Road Brewing is another local to me brewery. Coming out of Flagstaff I really like the tie in to the Game and Fish dept since I enjoy the outdoors( at least when the weather finally breaks lol)
Running 4.3 ABV ,the IBUs are 19 and the By My Eye SRM is 16
On the nose she is floral and not as rich as I'd've assumed . The initial hit is a bit light for a golden. Good flavor hit up front, she is fast thru the middle and a bit maltier than I expected. On the back end she is clean and dry . All around a nice solid golden good for knocking a few back on a lazy afternoon.
The Luigi vs Teku is a draw on this taster challenge.
Thanks for coming by and popping a cold one with Pima, Sancho and I
Be the Big 3 my friends
Skal!
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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Mother Road Brewing is another local to me brewery. Coming out of Flagstaff I really like the tie in to the Game and Fish dept since I enjoy the outdoors( at least when the weather finally breaks lol)
Running 4.3 ABV ,the IBUs are 19 and the By My Eye SRM is 16
On the nose she is floral and not as rich as I'd've assumed . The initial hit is a bit light for a golden. Good flavor hit up front, she is fast thru the middle and a bit maltier than I expected. On the back end she is clean and dry . All around a nice solid golden good for knocking a few back on a lazy afternoon.
The Luigi vs Teku is a draw on this taster challenge.
Thanks for coming by and popping a cold one with Pima, Sancho and I
Be the Big 3 my friends
Skal!
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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