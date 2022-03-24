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The Wartime Presidency, Part 6, Merging Govt-in-Exile With Devolution to Protect America - by SLAG, The Pipeline, 14 Mar 2022
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20 views • March 24, 2022
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐕𝐈, 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭-𝐢𝐧-𝐄𝐱𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 - 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐆, 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞, 14 𝐌𝐚𝐫 2022
https://slagfa.substack.com/p/the-wartime-presidency-part-vi?s=r
The narrator in this video again adds some videos to his reading of the article, as well as videos linked in the article. He also adds some of his own input to the article. Hopefully you can just bear with that, knowing that does make following reading with listening more difficult.
https://slagfa.substack.com/p/the-wartime-presidency-part-vi?s=r
The narrator in this video again adds some videos to his reading of the article, as well as videos linked in the article. He also adds some of his own input to the article. Hopefully you can just bear with that, knowing that does make following reading with listening more difficult.
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