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What Keeps You Falling Out Of Alignment?
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90 views • April 08, 2022
Identifying when you fall out of alignment is key. I know it's human nature to ease off our personal practices when we start doing well, but ultimately, this is self-sabotage. It's important to keep a list of personal practices that you can turn to when you notice you are slipping out of alignment. Press play to hear me riff on this.
Share with me below some of the creative ways you utilize to get back on track when you notice you are out of alignment.
Here is another excellent clip about how taking inspired action is the key to success:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJ3y4_sYLDo
For more content like this, head over to my YouTube channel and hit the subscribe button!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
Share with me below some of the creative ways you utilize to get back on track when you notice you are out of alignment.
Here is another excellent clip about how taking inspired action is the key to success:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJ3y4_sYLDo
For more content like this, head over to my YouTube channel and hit the subscribe button!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
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