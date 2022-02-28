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Jewish president Zelensky of Ukraine is a homosexual pervert Satan worshiper.
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255 views • February 28, 2022
WATCH SATANIC WESTS JEW INSTALLED PUPPET ZELENSKY DO HIS HOMOEROTIC DANCE. WAKE UP YOU SLEEPING FOOLISH HYPOCRITES! Jewish president of Ukraine is a homosexual pervert Satan worshiper. The USA is hell and ruled by demon scum, left and right. Russia are the good guys. THE USA WENT TO THE DARK SIDE. BIG TIME. We have to admit it.
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