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A Gift Coming to You This Christmas
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204 views • December 24, 2021
Copyright © Doug Addison
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/a-gift-coming-to-you-this-christmas/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "Merry Christmas to you and your family. I have a Prophetic Word of encouragement for you. The LORD is bringing you a special gift this year … and it’s right on time!"
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/a-gift-coming-to-you-this-christmas/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "Merry Christmas to you and your family. I have a Prophetic Word of encouragement for you. The LORD is bringing you a special gift this year … and it’s right on time!"
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