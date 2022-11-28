Why We're Not in the Tribulation Yet - JD Farag Prophecy Update

JD Farag
November 27, 2022
Pastor JD addresses an important issue concerning the rapture and tribulation by explaining why it is that we are not in the 7-year tribulation yet.
Transcript, Links, Revelation Charts available at the source site:
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytnbWI3OGttP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=
