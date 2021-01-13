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The Rock Almighty! Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Featuring: Sure Conviction
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21 views • January 13, 2021
This episode of the Rock Almighty is brought to you by:
Killer Guitar Control Secrets!
At Last, The Mystery Of Playing Soulful Leads From The Heart Has Been Decoded For Your Immediate Benefit. Master The 3 Components Of Guitar Control, And Take Your Guitar Playing To The Next Level Now, No Matter What Your Level Of Technique Is. To learn more and get started today go to https://bit.ly/3oGUL8t
Whooowee warriors of light, 2021 is starting off with more of the seemingly daunting challenges some of us thought we left behind in 2020!
Well will all of the political, medical, and social turmoil in the world, stay strong in our Lord and savior Jesus as he is on the throne of all creation and beyond and will never leave us nor forsake us!
To help bolster your faith let's rock and roll with another Rock Almighty show.
On today's real loud praise and worship we bring you the passion and power of Sure Conviction, Bride, Skillet and more with some fun Christ-centered comedy and a stirring message of leadership from the late Dr. Myles Munroe. Enjoy and turn it up to 11!
Support the show by getting the music you love
Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/35D6RYJ
Apple Music - https://apple.co/3bFkIBI
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth!
The big show coming soon to US Sports Net!
http://bit.ly/TheRockAlmightyShow
Killer Guitar Control Secrets!
At Last, The Mystery Of Playing Soulful Leads From The Heart Has Been Decoded For Your Immediate Benefit. Master The 3 Components Of Guitar Control, And Take Your Guitar Playing To The Next Level Now, No Matter What Your Level Of Technique Is. To learn more and get started today go to https://bit.ly/3oGUL8t
Whooowee warriors of light, 2021 is starting off with more of the seemingly daunting challenges some of us thought we left behind in 2020!
Well will all of the political, medical, and social turmoil in the world, stay strong in our Lord and savior Jesus as he is on the throne of all creation and beyond and will never leave us nor forsake us!
To help bolster your faith let's rock and roll with another Rock Almighty show.
On today's real loud praise and worship we bring you the passion and power of Sure Conviction, Bride, Skillet and more with some fun Christ-centered comedy and a stirring message of leadership from the late Dr. Myles Munroe. Enjoy and turn it up to 11!
Support the show by getting the music you love
Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/35D6RYJ
Apple Music - https://apple.co/3bFkIBI
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth!
The big show coming soon to US Sports Net!
http://bit.ly/TheRockAlmightyShow
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