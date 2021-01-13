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The Rock Almighty! Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Featuring: Sure Conviction
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
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21 views • January 13, 2021
This episode of the Rock Almighty is brought to you by:

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Whooowee warriors of light, 2021 is starting off with more of the seemingly daunting challenges some of us thought we left behind in 2020!

Well will all of the political, medical, and social turmoil in the world, stay strong in our Lord and savior Jesus as he is on the throne of all creation and beyond and will never leave us nor forsake us!

To help bolster your faith let's rock and roll with another Rock Almighty show.

On today's real loud praise and worship we bring you the passion and power of Sure Conviction, Bride, Skillet and more with some fun Christ-centered comedy and a stirring message of leadership from the late Dr. Myles Munroe. Enjoy and turn it up to 11!

Support the show by getting the music you love
Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/35D6RYJ
Apple Music - https://apple.co/3bFkIBI

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth!
The big show coming soon to US Sports Net!
http://bit.ly/TheRockAlmightyShow
Keywords
biblejesustruthspiritbelieverchristian rockchristian metalhard christian rock
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy