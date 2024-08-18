Rotifers on my microscope

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I recently bought my first microscope and am sharing these videos with family and whomever may be interested. These rotifers were collected from my home bathroom sink drain and a hydroponic garden. The first 3 video segments were taken with bottom light and the last two were with top light. These are in real time so they move quickly. The top light lets you see the trophi (the jaw) working to break up the particles it eats.
My inspiration are the channels on Youtube like Journey to the Microcosmos and Microbe Hunter.