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AMMACH2013 Ellis Taylor Lecture
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78 views • January 06, 2022
Ellis Taylor is a serious experiencer, with multiple abductions, and interest from the powers that be. He presents his experiences at the Nottingham Masonic Hall for AMMACH, as Channel 4 filmed for the Confessions of an Alien Abductee show, aired later in the year. AMMACH was a help line for Abductees, Mind Management victims, and Contactees, based in the UK, co-founded by Joanne Summerscales, Dave Hodrien, David Griffin and Miles Johnston in the early spring of 2011.
Reloaded in Jan 2022, in higher resolution, recovered from the original edits, after YouTube deleted 25 years of material edited and produced by Miles Johnston in July 2021.
The AMMACH Project broke up shortly after the Channel 4 show, and continues as the ETNewsroom.
Reloaded in Jan 2022, in higher resolution, recovered from the original edits, after YouTube deleted 25 years of material edited and produced by Miles Johnston in July 2021.
The AMMACH Project broke up shortly after the Channel 4 show, and continues as the ETNewsroom.
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