Prince and Nicole From NFSC on War Room on CCP’s Evilness and the Fight of the Chinese People
13 views
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 19 hours ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/600715

摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/16/2022 Prince and Nicole from NFSC on War Room: The CCP doesn’t care about its people at all. The White Paper protest in China shows it is the time the Chinese people stand out and say “No” to the evil CCP and it is the time for the Chinese people's independence movement .

bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

