Prince and Nicole From NFSC on War Room on CCP’s Evilness and the Fight of the Chinese People

摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/16/2022 Prince and Nicole from NFSC on War Room: The CCP doesn’t care about its people at all. The White Paper protest in China shows it is the time the Chinese people stand out and say “No” to the evil CCP and it is the time for the Chinese people's independence movement .
